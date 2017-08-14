Staff of UniBank Provides Bath-house Facility To Talensi District Hospital

Related Stories To ensure crafted meaningful change in our communities, personnel of uniBank through their charitable Initiative, the ‘One Ghana Project’, on Friday, August 4th2017 handed over a newly constructed contemporary bath-house facility to Management of Talensi District Hospital in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.



Through this integrated approach, Management of the Fund reviewed a request to provide a Bath-house facility for the hospital which serves 96 communities with a total population estimated at 81,194.



The facility, the first of its kind, is to serve the needs of patients and patrons of the hospital who hitherto, took regular baths outside the hospital compound and hence creating an unpleasant sight and defeating the purpose of the hospital itself.



At a well-attended ceremony to hand over the facility, the Regional Health Director, Dr. Kofi Issah applauded uniBank for providing the community with such an amazing edifice. He advised the staff of the hospital and the community as a whole to ensure that the facility is well maintained to ensure its longevity.



As quoted in the words of the Hospital Administrator, Mr. Prosper Asandem, “patients on admission previously had to go home each time they needed to take a shower and return to the hospital to continue treatment.” Also, he commended uniBank for the great job and indicated that this has been a long outstanding project they have been looking forward to. Thanks to uniBank’s One Ghana Initiative, patients need not go through this struggle any longer.



Speaking to the press, Lucas Yerizeme, Manager of the uniBank Bolgatanga Branch stated that, as a caring bank, health care is one of uniBank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars and the project forms part of the bank's obligation to supporting health care in the country.



He also indicated that the initiative draws on staff contributions, efforts, and its associate volunteerism is reflective of the Bank’s agile CSR undertaking which is anchored on its Mission Statement to be “…be socially responsive to our communities”.



In his address, the District Chief Executive, Hon Christopher Boable expressed his excitement about the commissioning of this project. He congratulated uniBank for a phenomenal work done and requested that staff of the hospital patronize products of the bank to enhance a good relationship. He pleaded to have the bank support them in future by way of setting up a structure to accommodate teachers who are posted to Talensi to teach.



The event was graced by the Chief of Baare who also acted on behalf of the Paramount Chief of Tongo Traditional Area and other opinion leaders.



