Government Creating More Jobs For The Youth - Osafo Maafo

Related Stories The National Youth Authority (NYA) under the Ministry of Youth and Sport in conjunction with the UNFPA, on the 11th day of August 2016 joined the world to celebrate the International Youth Day at the Osu Castle, Greater Accra Region.



The programme, which was under the theme; ‘Youth Building Peace” attracted great men and women specifically the youth from all the 10 regions in Ghana.



Addressing the gathering, was the Senior Minister, Nana Yaw Osafo Maafo, explained how appropriate and relevant it is to us as a nation at a time when we are trying to inject some sanity into the system in the face of recent cases of crime-related violence and negative mob-actions, he made this statement in relation to the year theme; which is "Youth Building Peace".



According to him, the NPP Manifesto outlined a number of programmes that will seek to decentralize the development and bring the needed change. The agenda for change will entail the following; Building a prosperous society, Creating opportunity for all Ghanaians especially the Youth to eradicate the youth unemployment from the system, Safeguarding the natural environment and ensuring a resilient built environment and maintaining a stable, united and safe society for all Ghanaians.



Again he continued to outline some of the things which can help to create the needed jobs for the youth, which is by working hand-in--hand or collaborating with the Government agricultural flagship programme which is "Planting for Food and Jobs' Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), that a cedi equivalent of $1million dollars for each constituency, the One District, One Factory, One Village programmed, One Dam programmed, Small Business Development and Stimulus package of $50million for ailing but viable industries.



He assured the youth that Government through the National Youth Authority from now till December, 2017 will provide skills and livelihood raining programmes in ICT, agriculture, irrigation, heavy duty equipment driving, tiling, POP applications in building construction, hairdressing, among others to about 16,000 youth unemployment in the system. He said this is expected to reach 50,000 youth by the end of 2018, and will ensure that developments take place at the district level and stem the rural-urban migration in the medium term.



Speaking to the CEO of the National Youth Authority, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong said "the youth are willing to study in any skill such as mechanic, hairdressing, cosmetology, fashion etc but the problem at-hand is the lack of money to finance themselves after the completion of the programme in that particular filled of study, and assured that the NYEP in collaboration with government is ready to support by assisting them in securing a loan from National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program (NIEP) to help boost their businesses."



Lawyer Kodua asked the youth to think outside the box because there are so many innovative programmes out there for them to bring on board, by citing some of them as branded Corn Dough business, Shear Butter and Dawadawa business.



He also emphasized on the implementation plan for youth development policies include youth in agriculture, youth in environmental protection and youth in entrepreneurship must be taken serious by the youth and participate in it.



The CEO admonished all to continue to contribute their quota to make the country strong in order to eradicate poverty.



He added that the NYAs overall objective is to secure improved livelihoods for the youth.