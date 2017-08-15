More State Institutions Appear Before Public Accounts Committee

Related Stories Public Accounts Committee sitting continued in Parliament as officials of some selected state institutions took their turns before the committee for questioning.



Officials from the Energy Commission, GRIDCo, Bui Power Authority, GNPC, COCOBOD, VRA, NEDCo, SSNIT and Venture capital made an appearance at today’s sitting.



It also hosted officials from the Audit service, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Minister for Energy.



Public attention was focused on the committee once more when it began yet another public sitting to consider some reports submitted to Parliament by the Auditor-General and also examined the Performance audit report of the Auditor-General on performance and financial accountability arrangements in state institutions



About the Public Accounts Committee



Standing Order 165 of Parliament assigns the Public Accounts Committee, PAC to examine the audited accounts showing the appropriation of funds granted by Parliament to the government.



In the wisdom of Parliament, the PAC is one of the only two committees of the House chaired by a member from the minority side of the Legislative body. This is to deepen the mandate of the committee in scrutinising properly, the audited accounts of government institutions.



Dr James Klutse-Avedzi is the chairman of the committee.