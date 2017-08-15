Boti Falls Drowning: Hopes Diminishing As Search Enters Day Six

Related Stories Hope of retrieving body of the tourist who drowned in Boti Falls is fading out as search entered day six without any headway on Monday.



32-year-old Jeremiah Bediako, Supply Manager of Mobile Enterprise located in Accra -Ridge drowned last Tuesday when he managed to rescue one of his American friends who was drowning in the river.



He visited the site with two female American tourists who are in Ghana for adventure. The family of the drowned man has accused management of Boti Falls for safety negligence.



Paul Atta, Uncle to the deceased tells Kasapa News, management of the Boti Falls must be held responsible for the incident because it failed to put in place safety measures to protect visitors of the water falls.



A Junior brother of the deceased noted that, management of the facility do not have a lifeguard hence were helpless during the incident.



Meanwhile the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Inspector Gideon Boateng told Kasapa News, investigations is ongoing but the police cannot incriminate managers of the Boti falls until investigations are completed.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Yilo Krobo and the Eastern regional branch of Ghana Tourism Authority have visited the facility and held meetings with management.