Government Will Use Policies As Instruments For Change

Related Stories Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, on Monday, said the industrial transformation agenda of the government would not come by chance but requires bold, comprehensive and ambitious policy interventions.



To this end, he said it required the contributions of the various sectors of the economy including agriculture, energy, science and technology, lands and natural resources and the entire sectors of the economy



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians not to be hunted by the fear of failure but should be inspired by the challenge of success to support the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government to achieve industrial and economic transformation.



Mr Kyerematen said this when addressing stakeholders at the opening of the Second Edition of the National Policy Summit, in Accra.



The summit was organised by the Ministry of Information, which featured the Ministry of Trade and Industry, on the theme: “The Industrial Transformation of Ghana.”



The platform was created to inform Ghanaians on government strategies to revamp the economy for sustained growth and national prosperity.



The event brought together captains of industry, Members of Parliament, the diplomatic community, entrepreneurs, traditional rulers, youth groups and a cross section of Ghanaians.



Government policy, he said, should be used as an instrument for change and cited how China, 30 years back, was considered a poor nation, however through two major policy instruments undertaken by their dynamic leader, changed the fortunes of that country for good and made her a super economic power.



For instance, he said the then Chinese government decided to open up China to foreign investors and not to rely on their domestic market solely.



“We in Ghana also want to use policies as instruments of transforming our economy. So we as a nation have to provide the needed leadership in terms of setting the agenda and leading the implementation process and co-ordinating the contributions of other sectors,” he said.



The Trade Minister expressed optimism that the country would work together on the transformation agenda for socio-economic growth and prosperity for all Ghanaians.





