NPP-USA Welcomes Ambassador Adjei-Barwuah

The United States branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has congratulated and welcomed Ghana's new Ambassador to the USA, Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah.



On Friday, July 21, 2017, H.E. Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, Ghana’s nineteenth ambassador to the United States, met and presented his credentials to President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington DC.



NPP-USA in a statement said it joins the larger Ghanaian community to congratulate Dr. Barfuor Adjei- Barwuah on his appointment and successful assumption of office.



“We warmly welcome you to the United States and into the Ghanaian community.”



Dr. Adjei-Barwuah is an experienced diplomat, who brings years of embassy experience as President Kufuor’s ambassador to Japan, to expertly serve Ghana’s interest in the United States.



“There is, therefore, every confidence that Ghana’s mission rests in a very skilled and stable hands” the group said.



“We in the NPP-USA are hopeful and especially happy about Dr. Barwuah’s appointment because we see his wealth of experience as a critical factor for cultural and service reforms in the embassy system which currently falls far below the expectations of Ghanaians and general embassy clientele.”



It added that, “Given the enormity of the task, the membership of NPP-USA pledges its support and call on all Ghanaians to work with Dr. Adjei-Barwuah to advance Ghana’s mission here in the United States.”