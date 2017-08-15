Kabila Cautions Galamseyers

Related Stories A former youth leader of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh has cautioned illegal miners to desist from the act of wanting to challenge the operations of anti-galamsey task force, Vanguard.



He noted, “the fact that the country is facing unemployment issues, mostly among the youth is not an excuse for them to indulge in illegalities that could draw the state backwards or associate ourselves with acts that could trigger unforeseen war and endless misunderstanding.”



“Rather as citizens we must work within the findings of our state to protect our lands, water bodies and other facilities necessary to sustain human life,” he said.



Kabila as he is usually called emphatically stated “Illegal minors must bear in mind that no profit in the world can ever outweigh the peace we are enjoying, not even their gains out of illegal mining.”



Speaking on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ programme, regarding the galamsey killings, he stressed that he does not believe the anti-galamsey task force are on the galamsey fields with the motion to kill illegal miners [galamseyers].



To him he knows they have their rules of engagement on the assignments given them.



However, he called on government and outfits involved in investigatng the galamsey site killings to fast-track their work to keep the public abreast on how far investigations have gone since families of the victims are worried and have called for justice.











