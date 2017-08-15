Zimbabwe's First Lady, Grace Mugabe Accused Of Beating Model (PHOTO)

Grace Mugabe Related Stories Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe has been accused of beating up a South African model in a Johannesburg hotel leaving her with injuries.



The 20-year-old model, Gabriella Engels, posted a picture of the alleged assault on Twitter on Monday evening saying she was beaten up with her two friends in the hotel room after one of Mugabe’s sons ran away and the other was taken out of the room.



“Rob jnr was put out of the hotel room and Bellermine ran away. My two friends and I were beat up in a room with 10+ men leaving her to do it,” she tweeted with references to Mrs Mugabe’s bodyguards.



While Gabriella was tweeting the version of her story, Mugabe’s party Zanu-PF posted her picture saying she attacked the first lady.



No official statement has been made after the incident, but the hotel management confirmed to local media that there was an incident without naming anyone.



Gabriella Engels denied sleeping in the room with Mugabe’s sons and threatened to seek justice for the alleged assault.



“She split my head open in 3 places. With an extension cord and used the plug to hit me,” she explained with a picture showing a deep cut on her forehead.



Mugabe’s sons, Robert Peter Mugabe Jr and Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe are well-known for throwing parties and living in luxury apartments.



They were thrown out of their apartment in Dubai and evicted also from a Johannesburg apartment after an alleged brawl.



They study at the University of Johannesburg.