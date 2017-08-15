AUDIO: Kwesi Pratt Opens Up…Explains How Capital Bank Took Him To Court

Related Stories The Bank of Ghana announced the surprise revocation of the licenses of UT Bank and Capital Bank, following the inability of the two banks to turn around their negative capital adequacy position which has lingered on for some time now.



Speaking to the issue on Tuesday's edition of Peace FM morning show, 'Kokrokoo', the managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr narrated how the controversies surrounding Capital Bank started three years ago and how they took him to court after his newspaper published what was happening in the Bank.



Meanwhile, he has commended the Bank of Ghana for their action and urged them to indicate the implication of the takeover on the employees and customers.





Click the audio above to listen to him.