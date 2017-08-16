Licensing Exam For Teachers A Waste Of Time - NAGRAT

Related Stories National Association of Graduate Teachers [NAGRAT] has kicked against the introduction of a licensing examination for graduates of Colleges of Education.



President of NAGRAT, Christian Addae-Opoku said it will not make sense that the Ghana Education Service will mandate the schools to produce professional and after the graduation of the trainee teachers, make them write another exam before they are licensed to work.



Public Relations Officer of GES, Rev. Jonathan Betteh in a radio interview on Tuesday, August 15, said the Service has put in place a licensing mechanism which will mandate all teacher trainee graduates from the public and private institution to write an exam before they can be licensed as professionals.



According to him, preparations are far advanced for the exams to take place in September and that whoever fails cannot hold himself/herself up as a professional teacher.



“Teachers who fail the exams will not be allowed to teach at a certain level. To be seen as a professional, you will have to pass the licensing exams."



But Mr Addae-Opoku said the move by the GES will be a waste of time and resource, he asked the Ghana Education Service to rather incorporate the said licensing system into the curriculum of the institutions so that by the time the students are out of school they will be already licensed.