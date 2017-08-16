I Would Rather Be A Chop Bar Operator Than A Lazy Journalist – Zita Fires

Related Stories The newly wedded former minister of information under late President Atta Mills and former diplomat, Sabah Zita Benson formally know as Zita Okaikoi has fired back at a journalist who reported that she is now operating a chop bar.



According to her, the video on which the report was made was put on her own WhatsApp profile yet the reporter painted the picture as though he/she captured the video.



She was with the view that even if she becomes a chop bar operator, it will definitely be better than being a lazy journalist.



“I would rather be a chop bar operator than be a lazy journalist. If they want real work to do, they shd go to the banks n see which bank is coming down next. I love cooking, and the only time I will stop cooking is when I die. So they caption it anyway they like.”



I put this video of myself preparing fufu for myself on my what’s up status. The lazy journalists in my contacts, as usual, picked it up and gave it a lazy headline that I am operating chop bar. I don’t mind at all operating a chop bar. In fact, some of the rich people in this country are chop bar operators.



I would rather be a chop bar operator than be a lazy journalist. If they want real work to do, they shd go to the banks n see which bank is coming down next. I love cooking, and the only time I will stop cooking is when I die. So they caption it any way they like.



They wish their wives and mothers could cook like me. You can send them to me to teach them how to cook if you are that envious. I shall actually teach them for free. And please, next time you steal my video from my status, give me credit for the video and don’t pretend it’s exclusive news for your readers. Fake news association, you can write about this too