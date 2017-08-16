‘Bad Teachers’ Reason For The Introduction Of License Exams - GES

Related Stories The Ghana Education in justifying the introduction of the licensing examination has revealed that some teachers have horrible experiences in the teaching field hence, the need to introduce the policy.



“They are too bad to be recognized as teachers that is why the licensing is coming”, Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Reverend Jonathan Betty revealed.



According to him, all professional bodies in the country sit for licensing examination after school before they are allowed to practice indicating that the practice is nothing new.



“Nurses are licensed and there are few others that are also licensed before they are recognized”, the PRO pointed out on a Kumasi-based radio station.



“Their qualifications are questionable and they are going to be in trouble that is why we are telling them to get in-service training to upgrade themselves”, Jonathan Betty hinted.



.”If Ghana as a country needed education standard to be high the implementers or the people who impart the knowledge must also be in high standard”.



Government plans to introduce licensing examination for teachers before they can practice after school. According to GES, the system will ensure quality people are employed to increase standard in the field.



Some teachers unions are kicking against the policy explaining it will be waste of time and unnecessary. Meanwhile, the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) says members are ready for any examination.