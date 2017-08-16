Beware Of Fraudsters – Interior Minister Warns

|
The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery has informed the general public that he has no facebook account or any other social media account for which persons acting as his agent (s) are peddling false information in respect of recruitment into the security agencies under the Ministry of the Interior.
The general public should therefore, take note of this and report any person or group of persons purporting to be agent (s) of the Minister of the Interior.
In a statement signed on his behalf, Mr Dery said all communication relating to recruitment into the Security services under the ministry would be extensively published in the national dailies and on their website at the appropriate time.
He again urged the public to beware of such fraudsters.
|Source: Peacefmonline.com
