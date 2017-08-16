National Accreditation Board Blows GHc5m Without Approval– AG Report

Related Stories The National Accreditation Board has been cited in the latest Auditor General Report for financial irregularities exceeding 5 Million Cedis.



In 2014 the NAB used 4.6 Million Cedis of its internally generated funds without approval from the Finance Ministry.



It also spent over 700 Thousand Cedis to pay allowances to its board and committee members contrary to the approved rates.



The revelations came to light when NAB appeared before the Public Accounts committee of Parliament Tuesday.



The expenditure which did not receive ministerial approval also violates the NAB Act.



The National Accreditation Board of Ghana is the Government of Ghana agency responsible for the regulation, supervision, and accreditation of tertiary institutions in Ghana. It is an agency under the Ministry of Education.