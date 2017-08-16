CID Storms Kwabeng Over Galamsey Deaths

Related Stories A team of detectives from the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have been dispatched to Kwabeng in the Eastern Region to investigate circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of four persons suspected to be small-scale miners at Kwabeng.



The bodies of the galamseyers, Tetteh, 32; Charles, 25; Alhaji, 22; and Danjuma Iddrisu, 38, were retrieved from an abandoned mining site Sunday morning, having gone missing the previous night.



Several marks of assaults, according to witnesses, were discovered on the deceased persons when the bodies were found in an abandoned pit filled with water by the police.



The deceased were said to have been sent by their boss to convey an excavator on a pay loader to a mining concession at Akukuaso when they were allegedly attacked and killed.



The Inspector General of Police, David Asante–Apeatu, according to the Director General in-charge of the Police Public Affairs Unit, ACP David Eklu, dispatched the special team from the Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Department to the area to support the local police to conduct further investigations to uncover circumstances leading to their deaths.



He said preliminary investigations had revealed that the four were conveying a excavator on a pay loader from Anyinam to Extra Gold Mining Concession at Akukuaso when the incident happened.



Their bodies were later found by police with the assistance of the community in a pit which is about five meters away from the point where the pay loader was discovered.



He assured the public and families of the deceased persons that the police administration was collaborating with stakeholders, particularly the community to conduct investigations into the case.



Residents in the surrounding communities of Akukuaso and Kwabeng have therefore been entreated to volunteer information to the police that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.