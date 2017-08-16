15 Illegal Miners Arrested At Ntrotroso

Related Stories The police have arrested 15 alleged illegal miners at Ntrotroso in the Asutifi North District in the Brong Ahafo Region.



At the time of the arrest, the suspects were said to be busily working in various mining pits.



The police gave the names of the suspects as Bakari Hudu, 30; Osuman Hmidu, 35; Domah Fatau, 30; Kwadwo Fosu, 28; Maxwell Awuni, 34; Isaac Yeboah, 32; Yaw Manu, 31; Mensah Adam, 32 and Yakubu Pasanaa, 33.



The rest are Issaka Munsah, 18; Samuel Amankwa, 18; Akwasi Simon, 39; Akwasi Owusu, 27; Lewa Bubrucle, 27.



Regional police



The suspects have since been handed over to the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command for further investigations.



Police sources said they would be put before court today.



The Brong-Ahafo Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah, told the Daily Graphic that the chiefs had a tip-off from residents in the area and led a team of police to effect the arrest of the 15 illegal miners.



According to him, when the police team arrived at the scene, there were several illegal miners who were busily mining in the pits.



He explained that although there was no National Anti-Galamsey Task Force in the region, the police were working hard to eliminate illegal mining activities.



Nana Duah cautioned illegal miners in the area and other parts of the region to leave the various sites for their own good.