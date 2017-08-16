Queen Mothers From Volta Region Call On First Lady (PHOTOS)

Related Stories A group of Queen mothers from Volta Regional Queens Council yesterday paid a courtesy call on First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo at her Ridge office to commend her on her various undertakings as first lady and seek her support in addressing some of the challenges faced by women and children in the region.



The council’s Vice President, Mama Dzitri who spoke on behalf of the group first urged the First lady to be an advocate of their campaign to create awareness and rid the region of teenage as it is currently a big concern for families in the region.



She further noted that as queen mothers their primary responsibility is to seek the welfare of their people especially women and children and with Malaria being a major health concern for the region she urged the First Lady to solidly support their efforts at fighting Malaria.



She also said that the association has plans to ensure every community in the region has a Nursery school with ultra-modern facilities to improve standards of preschool education therefore entreat the First lady to be a champion of this plan to ensure it becomes a reality.



The council’s President Mamaga Agbalisi IV of Kpando also took the opportunity to commend the First lady for helping construct a new mother and child unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital.



She urged the First Lady to help them secure incubators for the various hospitals in the region especially the Volta regional hospital. She also noted that the Ketu South Municipal Hospital Labour unit needed to be renovated and equipped therefore called on the First lady to use her influence to help them improve the unit.



The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo in responding to the queens first commended them for their various initiatives and urged them to persist in their quest to help improve the lives of their people. She noted that government is working relentlessly to improve the living conditions of all Ghanaians and will continue to do so until all citizens enjoy the benefits of good governance of the Akufo-Addo government.



She urged the queen mothers to also support government’s efforts at addressing challenges facing their region and the country as a whole. She further said that she would do all that she can to help address their concerns in due course therefore they should know that she will not disappoint them



Accompanying the visiting queens was Hon. Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, MCE of Ketu South municipal Assembly.