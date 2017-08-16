37 Military Hospital To Close Emergency Unit For Fumigation

Related Stories The 37 Military Hospital will tomorrow, Thursday, fumigate the Medical Emergency Unit of the facility.



According to the hospital, the unit will be shut down from August 17, 2017 to enable them carry out the routine exercise



A statement signed by the Deputy Director for Public Relations at the hospital, Commander MA Larbi said hospital will be opened for normal operations and OPD services from Monday, August 21, 2017.



The statement also urged the Public to co-operate with them during the four day fumigation exercise.



“The 37 Military Hospital will conduct a routine fumigation exercise at the Medical Emergency Unit, from Thursday 17th August to Sunday 20th August, 2017. During the period, the unit will be shut down and not opened to the public. It will however be opened for normal operations and OPD services from Monday, 21st August, 2017.”



“The public is kindly advised to take note and cooperate with hospital staff for a smooth fumigation exercise during the four day period,” the statement added.



A similar exercise was undertaken by the Police hospital in Accra in February 2017. The exercise was carried out at the peadiatric and out patient units.



Fumigation is a process of gaseous sterilisation which is used for killing micro-organisms and prevention of microbial growth in air, surface of wall or floor.



It is generally used in the pharmaceuticals, operation theatres, hospitals, hotels and offices and wherever required.



Due to the activities that take place at hospitals fumigation is essential for suffocating or poisoning microbes or pests that might have occupied such spaces.