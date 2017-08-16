Children Encouraged To Report Abuses To DOVVSU

Related Stories Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service has rolled out strategies to ensure "Police-children friendliness" in the Service.



This is to discourage child abuses in the country.



The National Coordinator of DOVVSU, Supt. Lawrencia Akorli indicated that the initiative to ensure that the children can report their abusive parents and guardians without fear.



She spoke to Peace FM's Reporter Deborah Agyei Amponsah when the Volta Regional Queen Mothers Association visited the Unit.



Children are being encouraged to boldly go to the DOVVSU to report any form of abuse irrespective of the personality of their abusers.



Supt. Akorli further noted that the Unit has trained personnel to handle such issues in order to prevent any incident of abuse.



She also urged the Police to be sensitive to the complaints by any abused child.