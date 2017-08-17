5 Private Security Guards Arrested For Using Unapproved Uniforms

Related Stories A Ghana Police Service and a Ministry of Interior joint task force have arrested five private security guards for using unapproved uniforms.



The taskforce made the arrests at Sukomono, Batsoona in the Tema West Municipality on Wednesday.



Speaking in an interview with Atinka FM, Mr. Shedrack Mensah, Desk Officer- In-charge of Private Security Operations at the Interior Ministry, said businesses and individuals who want to engage the services of any private security firm must also check with the police to ensure that such companies are duly registered and are operating within the confines of the law before contracting them.



‘’This is because they will be violating the law by engaging the services of such unlicensed PSOs, not to mention the security risk of using the services of such PSOs,’’ he said.



The task force said they will sustain the monitoring and enforcement operation to ensure that all PSOs comply with the law.





