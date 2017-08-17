Gas Explosion Kills 3 In Western Region

Related Stories At least three people have been burnt alive following a pileup at Kikam in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region on Wednesday, 16 August.



One of the cars in the pileup was using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), thus the explosion.



The head-on collision that caused the pileup was between an Urvan minibus and a taxi cab which were travelling from Takoradi to Esiama.



A burst tyre caused the bus to ram into the gas-fuelled taxi resulting in an explosion that burnt its passengers.



The bodies have been deposited at the Axim Government Hospital while the police in the district conduct investigations.





