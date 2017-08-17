EFL Condemns African Unsupportiveness

Related Stories The Economic Fighters League (EFL) has criticised African countries for their lack of support for Sierra Leone where over 400 deaths have been recorded and thousands rendered homeless after a devastating mudslide on Monday, August 14.



“We condemn the deafening silence of African governments to the plight of our neighbours in Sierra Leone. So far, African countries have said nothing let alone sent anything to comfort our fellow Africans in Sierra Leone and to alleviate their suffering. Why have we abandoned our brothers and sisters in their time of need? Where is the African spirit of Ubuntu which holds us together in joyous and in trying times?” the Fighter-General of the EFL stated on Wednesday, August 16.



The homes of the victims in the capital, Freetown, were engulfed after part of the Sugar Loaf Mountain collapsed following heavy rain on Monday morning.



Many of the victims were still asleep in their beds when disaster struck.



The EFL says, “It is disappointing that African governments and people have chosen this path of no concern for others,” as they questioned whether “Africans are waiting for foreigners to come to our aid.”



“We are very saddened by the neglect with which we have treated our own people in Sierra Leone and hereby call on all African governments in the name of Pan-African solidarity to mobilise resources to lend a helping hand,” Mr Yakubu added.



He indicated that the EFL have reached out to a number of media organizations to partner with them in the collection of relief items to be presented to the Embassy of Sierra Leone.



“We encourage all citizens to take advantage of this initiative by contributing their widow’s might once our media partners are announced,” he pleaded.