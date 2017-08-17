Christian Lawyers Fellowship Of Ghana Hosts Advocates Africa Convocation 2017

Related Stories The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will deliver a keynote address at the 2017 Advocates Africa Convocation.



The event hosted by the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Ghana will bring together various Christian Lawyers Networks from Africa under the banner of Advocates Africa in Accra. The opening ceremony scheduled for 16th August will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel with other activities from 17th – 20th August 2017 to be held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.



Advocates Africa meet biennially in a Convocation to discuss issues pertinent to the region under a theme. The theme for this year’s convocation is based on (Isaiah 52:1) “Awake, awake Africa and put on your strength and your beautiful garments.”



Advocates Africa (AA) and other regional networks around the world form the International Network called Advocates International (AI) with its Headquarters in Virginia, USA. Advocates International is the umbrella organization of Christian lawyers, judges, lecturers in Law and students. It is the largest, oldest and most efficient Legal Aid organization in the world.



The Vision of AI is “A worldwide fellowship of advocates bearing witness of Jesus Christ through the legal profession”. “We are Lawyers who believe in Christ and acknowledge God’s revelation in the Lord Jesus Christ. We confess Jesus Christ as God and Saviour, according to the Old and New Testament Scripture”, says Mr. Yaw Adjei Nketiah, Acting President of the Christian Lawyers Fellowship, Ghana.



As a result of the foregoing, members commit ourselves in obedience to God’s will and in the power of the Holy Spirit to bear witness to Jesus Christ, through the legal profession, by working for justice, peace, truth, mercy and integrity. Their main areas of advocacy are family and community, justice for the poor, peace and reconciliation, religious freedom, rule of law and sanctity of life, he added.



As part of members commitment to be advocates for the poor, vulnerable and the oppressed, AI encourages lawyers to meet locally, organize nationally, co-operate regionally and link globally. It is this regional co-operation that is taking place here in Accra.



Almost twenty sessions, in the form of interviews, lectures, panel discussions and workshops will look at various topics that would empower Africa to put on her strength and beautiful garments. The sessions will be facilitated by both local and international speakers including Lt. Gen O. B. Akwa Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of Ghana) Prof. Stephen Adei, Prof. Ken Attafuah, Prof. Kwame Frimpong, Mr Ace Anan Ankomah, Mr. Charles Abugre, Mr. Augustine Otoo, Mrs Sheila Minkah-Premo, Teresa Conradie (S.A) and Nadene Louw Badenhorst (S.A). Other Speakers are Justice Mike Chibita (Uganda), Anja D. G. Gaona, Anita Deyneka from World Without Orphans (USA) and Mr. Brent McBurney, President of Advocates International.