Abudus, Andanis Clash Over Lorry Station

Related Stories Members of the Abudu and Andani royal gates on Thursday, 17 August clashed over a bus terminal at Alabar, a suburb in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.



Spillover tension between the two northern gates who are aligned to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) got to a crescendo after the Andanis accused the Abudus of harassing them to hand over the station to them since their (Abudus) party was now in power.



Machete- and club-wielding supporters from either side massed up at the station for an onslaught amidst war chants.



The police had to intervene to restore calm and avert a bloody clash.



Regional Police Commander DCOP Ken Yeboah told Ultimate FM that the disturbances have political undertones. Source: Classfmonline Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.