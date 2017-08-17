I Am Not Dead - Titus Glover

Titus Glover Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Tema East and Deputy Transport Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has denied rumours making rounds on social media that he has died.



The MP speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ on Thursday described the news as a ‘false one’.



The Deputy Minister said he is currently at an Industrial and Commercial Union (ICU) congress at the Great Hall in Kumasi.



“I am assuring all friends and loved ones especially my mum that Titus-Glover is alive and strong,” he said.



He also denied that he has been involved in a vehicular accident.



"I arrived in Kumasi with a flight, so how can I have been involved in a vehicular accident?," he quized.