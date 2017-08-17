Rawlings Attends Council of Elders Meeting

Related Stories Former President and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, last Tuesday took part in a crucial meeting of the National Council of Elders of the party.



The meeting at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra discussed portions of the 455-page Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee’s report referred to the council by the National Executive Committee (NEC).



The committee was established to investigate the reasons for the 2016 electoral loss of the NDC.



Attendance



The former President is the Chairman of the Council of Elders. Other members of the council at the meeting were Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, Dr Obed Yao Asamoah, Mr Kofi Portuphy, Dr Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, Mr Victor Gbeho, Dr Kwesi Botchwey, Mr Ato Ahwoi, Mr Lee Ocran, Mrs Margaret Clarke-Kwessie, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, Dr Frank Abu, Dr Benjamin Kumbour and Mrs Aanaa Annin.



Article 24 (1) of the NDC Constitution that established the Council of Elders of the party stipulates that, “There shall be established a National Council of Elders composed of not more than 30 (thirty) members, at least five (5) of whom are women.”



Mahama absent



However, conspicuously absent was the former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama.



Commenting on Mr Mahama’s absence, a Deputy General Secretary, Mr Koku Anyidoho, explained that Mr Mahama it was gathered was in Tamale to attend the burial of a former Member of Parliament, and a leading member of the party Alhaji Sumani.



Cordial atmosphere



The National Organiser of the NDC, Mr Kofi Adams, who spoke to the Daily Graphic after the meeting said the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere to discuss the aspects of the committee’s report which had been referred to it by the Council of Elders to see to their implementation.



Mr Adams said new members of the council were also sworn in. They are Dr Kumbour and Mr Adjaho.



Role of Council of Elders



Article 24 (5) states that the Council of Elders shall, upon a referral from the NEC, examine party issues and advise the NEC as may be considered appropriate.



It shall also endeavour to resolve disputes and differences among party members and among the various institutions within the party. Furthermore, the Council of Elders shall offer advice on other matters referred to it by the NEC.



Background



The 13-member Kwesi Botchwey Committee was set up to investigate and establish the cause of the party’s defeat in the December 7, 2016 general election.



The committee was tasked to source how to move the party forward and make recommendations for its restructuring and reorganisation to position it for victory in the 2020 December election.