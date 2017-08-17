Uganda Suspends 6 Civil Servants For Indecent Dressing

Related Stories Six civil servants attached to Ntungamo District Local Government have been suspended for alleged indecent dressing.



The suspended officers were all found without neckties.



Mr Ruhemba says the officers have been sent on forced leave for two months to enable them “learn” how to dress decently.



Early this year, the Ministry of Public Service issued guidelines banning sleeveless, transparent and tight clothing for non-uniformed officers in Public Service.



Public Service Permanent Secretary, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire said that the guidelines were in line with the Public Service Standing Orders.