Migrant Crisis: Spain Rescues 600 People In 24 Hours

Spainish coastguard says 600 migrants crossing from Morocco have been rescued in a 24-hour operation amid a reduction in the number of migrant arrivals.



The rescued migrants were in 15 vessels including toy paddleboats and a jet ski.



They include 35 children and a baby.



The UN says so far more than 9,000 people have arrived in Spain this year three times as many as the previous year.



More than 120 people are believed to have drowned attempting the crossing. Source: BBC