4 Die After Eating “Poisonous” Fish In Volta Region

Related Stories The Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando in the Volta Region has recorded four deaths after the deceased allegedly consumed a poisonous fish.



More than 10 other people are also on admission receiving treatment after they consumed the Pufferfish.



Hospital Administrator, Hanson Torde said about 10 people from Alavanyo reported to the hospital two weeks ago with complaints of stomach upset after consuming a fish they bought from the market. "Three out of the 10 lost their lives," he stated.



On Wednesday, 16 August, Mr Torde said the hospital recorded additional four cases from Torkor, a fishing community in Volta Region, with the same symptoms.



The hospital authorities have sent samples of the alleged poisonous fish to the Kpando Divisional Police Command.



Medical Director, Dr Lucy Hometowu has asked the public not to panic as the district directorate and the investigative team, are looking into the situation.



Also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mrs Delese Mimi Darko assured the public that the incident will be investigated.