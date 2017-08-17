Related Stories The Indian businessman who was deported by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has petitioned President Akufo-Addo to call the Minister and Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to order.



According to the businessman, Ashok Kumar Sivaram, the Minister and Comptroller of the GIS, Kwame Takyi, have constantly harassed him following the quashing of his deportation by an Accra High Court.



Mr Sivaram is accusing Mr Dery and Mr Takyi as well as the Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Operations, Laud Afrifa of plotting to illegally deport him and transfer his interest in his company, Jai Mai Communications Limited, to his business partner, Sachin Nambeear.



In the petition dated August 15, 2017, Mr Sivaram called on the president to intervene in the matter.



“Mr. President, the action of the respondents is a deliberate ploy to render my status in the country without a valid permit in order to easily facilitate my removal from the jurisdiction. This action by the respondents is also a clear attempt to undermine the order for valuation of the company the by high court dated 5th May, 2017. Mr. President, I implore you as the father of the nation to graciously step in to resolve the matters raised in my petition. I shall forever be grateful to you for your prompt action on this matter,” he said in the petition.



Background



On May 15, 2017, Mr Dery signed an order for Mr Sivaram to be deported on the basis that the businessman used fake documents to enable him to continue to reside in the country.



According to the Minister, the act was “fraudulent and criminal’’ and Mr Sivaram’s presence was not “conducive to the public good.’’



Mr Dery made the order per the powers granted him under Section 36(1) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).



Court’s decision



But an Accra High Court earlier this month quashed the deportation of Mr Sivaram.



The court ruled that the Interior Minister exceeded his jurisdiction when he determined that Indian had engaged in fraud and subsequently deported him.