Put Your Strike On Hold, Health Minister Appeals To KATH Junior Doctors

Kwaku Agyeman Manu Related Stories Health Minister, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu has appealed to the Junior Doctors of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to put the planned strike on hold.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia's Programme, Thursday, he said talks are ongoing with government to have their salary arrears settled.



"This is a small matter and I have spoken to the current Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Oheneba Danso and I will be meeting with the finance minister today so they should exercise restraint", he said.



Junior doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti region intend to embark on a strike action if their nine-month salary arrears are not paid.



In a statement, the doctors said government has turned deaf ears to their concerns for far too long.



“It has become very necessary for us to take such drastic decision basically because we strongly believe that the government has not given us the due treatment with reference to our letter which we sent to the minister of health on May 16 and all the stakeholders involved in our salary processing and payment including, the office of the President.



We are therefore telling government that until our full nine months salaries have been paid, we are not coming to work, the statement noted".







