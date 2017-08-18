Spilled Water From Bagre Dam Floods Farms In Binduri District

The flood submerged farms and destroyed crops along the White Volta, barring farmers from harvesting Related Stories Spilled water from the Bagre dam has flooded low lying areas in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region, destroying farms, houses and other properties.



Water from the dam, which was spilled on August 13, has affected the Yarigungu, Bansi, Auba, Mognori, Tambigo, and Nafkolg communities.



The flood submerged farms and destroyed crops along the White Volta, barring farmers from harvesting the early millet crop.



Mr Louis Laal-Bador, the Acting Director of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for the Binduri District, said the farmers would have to wait for the water to subside before they get to their crops.



Meanwhile as it continues to rain, the crops might get damaged before the water decreases enough to allow access to the fields, he said.



He said the situation was an annual occurrence and appealed to the government, the Member of Parliament for the Binduri Constituency, the District Assembly and benevolent people and organisations to come to the aid of the people.



The farmers, who are still grappling with the infestation of the Fall Army worms, now have to deal with the floods as well, he said.



The Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso, when spilled flows into the tributaries of the White Volta River in the Northern and Upper East Regions and this together with heavy rains, floods and submerges farms and houses in the low lying areas.