Kpando Assembly To Hold Emergency Meeting Over ‘Poisonous Fish’

The four people died at the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital at Kpando after eating the fish Related Stories The Kpando Municipal Assembly will hold an emergency meeting over reports of food poisoning in the Municipal area which allegedly caused the death of four persons.



The four people reportedly died at the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital at Kpando, where they were rushed after allegedly eating a freshwater fish said to be poisonous when not cooked properly before consumption.



Three of the deaths were said to be recorded two weeks ago after a number of individuals were rushed to the Hospital.



The latest death occurred yesterday after four were rushed to the same facility with two treated and discharged, two more, a male and a female, are on admission.



A highly placed source at the Assembly said public health officials, officials from environmental health, the police, fishermen and other stakeholders including assembly members had been invited to the meeting.



The source told the Ghana News Agency that, the Assembly had also agreed to pay for the autopsy of the dead to ascertain the real cause of the deaths.



Mr Eugene Addo, Volta Regional Director, Food and Drugs Authority told the GNA that the said fish has “neurotoxin”, which could collapse one’s nervous system.



He said his outfit was monitoring the situation but said they could not find the fish at Kpando Torkor, where the victims said they bought it from.