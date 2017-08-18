Gov’t Is Committed To Implement Free SHS Policy - Prof Yankah

Related Stories Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State, in charge of Tertiary Education, has stated that government is committed to ensure full implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy next month.



He said the doubting Thomases who trumpeted that the policy would never work will see that government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would not disappoint Ghanaians.



Professor Yankah announced this when he addressed a durbar of Chief and people of Agona Nyakrom to climax their annual Akwambo festival at Nyakrom in the Central Region.



He said the only thing Ghanaians needed was to have patience with the government to see all promises come to fruition.



Professor Yankah said mechanisms have been put in place by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to ensure that the education policy took-off smoothly.



He assured the Chiefs and people of Nyakrom that the creation of new Agona Central District requested by them would surely come to pass, adding that President Akufo-Addo was willing to fulfil that promise.



The Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education said government was poised to create new districts nationwide soon to enhance effect management of decentralization programmes.



Mrs Cynthia Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West, assured the chiefs of Nyakrom that government and the Municipal Assembly would support the construction of the mortuary at the Health Centre in the town.



She called for the removal of all gambling machines including jackpot placed at saloons, drinking bars and other public places in the Municipality, managed especially by some Chinese nationals and played by children during school hours.



She called on the Agona West Assembly, Chiefs and stakeholders in education to ensure that children of school going age would not indulge in gambling to assist them become responsible adults.





