Body Of Tourist Retrieved 9 Days After Drowning In Boti Falls

Jeremiah Bediako, 32, drowned after he managed to rescue his American female friend from drowning Related Stories The body of a tourist who drowned in Boti Falls has been retrieved nine-days after the incident.



The body was washed ashore Thursday evening.



The tourist, Jeremiah Bediako, 32, drowned after he managed to rescue his American female friend who was drowning.



Several search by divers hired from Kpong couldn’t help to retrieve the body until traditional leaders in the area performed different kinds of rituals which is believed to have body helped washed the body ashore.



The body has been conveyed by the Yilo Krobo Municipal Police Command and deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.



The Eastern Regional Manager of Ghana Tourism Authority Frederick Adjei -Rudolph has told Kasapa News after a visit to the scene that the authority with the necessary agencies such as the National Ambulance Service, NADMO, Red cross among others are going to coordinate to provide comprehensive safety measures in all tourism centers in the region.



“Tourism strives on safety and Security apart from the level or standard of the attraction whoever is visiting any attraction wants to be sure that the place is safe and secured. Over the years ,we have tried our best to ensure that attractions that have water bodies, attractions that are a bit adventurous ,we put necessary safety measures there. For attractions with water bodies, there should be adequate signage there should be adequate trained lifeguards there should be life jackets,access to healthcare, all the personnel working at such attractions must be trained in first aid,”He said.



He described as unfortunate the incident at Boti falls assuring that ,GTA as an oversight body will engage management to ensure that all needed safety requirements are met .



Mr. Adjei-Rudolph stated that, GTA in collaboration with all stakholders particularly NADMO will soon establish safety centers in tourist sites in the region.



He also said due to the increase in terrorism, Ghana Tourism Authority has partnered with the Counter -Terrorism unit of the Ghana Police Service to protect tourists during big events.