Akufo-Addo Congratulates Kenyatta

“This is to extend my warm congratulations to President Uhuru Kenyatta, on his hard-fought victory and emphatic re-election in the Kenyan presidential election of August 8, 2017,” Nana Akufo-Addo’s statement read.



The statement further said: “His main contender, former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, is also to be commended for the peaceful manner in which he conducted his campaign, and for indicating his decision to seek redress in Kenya’s Supreme Court over the results of the election.



“The Kenyan people, by this vote, have moved to strengthen the frontiers of their democracy, and it is my hope that, regardless of the decision taken by Kenya’s Supreme Court, the delivery of progress and prosperity to the Kenyan people will continue in a process of national reconciliation and in conditions of freedom and the rule of law to the benefit of the welfare and stability of the Kenyan nation.”



Mr Kenyatta won Kenya’s polls with 50.07 per cent of the vote, narrowly avoiding a run-off. He has promised to work closely with his main challenger, Raila Odinga, who has alleged massive fraud and said he would challenge the results of the "tainted election" in the Supreme Court.