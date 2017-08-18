September 21 Ticked For Nkrumah’s 108th Birthday Celebration

Related Stories A committee set up to oversee the celebration of this year’s Founder’s Day said September 21 has been set aside for the celebration, which would take place at the National Theatre in Accra.



This year’s Founder’s Day, which is on the theme: “Nkrumah Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” would mark the 108th birthday of First President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



At a press conference on Thursday, the Committee said the event would assemble many experts on Ghana’s history, most of whom would be drawn from the Nkrumaist Movement, to school the public on the country’s past events.



Mr Moses Asante Mireku, the Spokesperson of the Committee, said a symposium would be held at the National Theatre where some key personalities, including Professor Akilagpa Sawyer, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, would speak.



Other personalities on the list include Mrs Susan Adu Amankwa, a Scientist and Nkrumaist, and Mr Kwesi Pratt Junior, a member of the Socialist Forum of Ghana.



The Committee, Mr Mireku added, had also invited the leadership of the Socialist Party of Zambia to participate in the event, which promises to shed more light on Nkrumaism.



This is to enable the public, especially the youth, to better understand and appreciate the concept of Nkrumaism since there had been a lot distortions about the history of Ghana’s independence struggle.



“This event will enable all young people who seek clarity on Nkrumaism and how it offers solutions to the challenges of vanishing educational opportunity, unemployment and secure futures,” he said.



Mr Mireku, however, said though some forces had allegedly started distorting the history of Ghana’s independence struggle to suit their personal interests, they were also poised to set the record straight.



“This year’s observation of Founders’ Day and the defence of historical truth has special urgency,” he added.



He called on progressive forces to join hands with them as they celebrate Nkrumah’s birthday.