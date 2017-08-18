Sierra Leone Thanks Ghana For Support

Related Stories Sidi Yaya Tunis, the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs of Sierra Leone, has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the his government for the support shown following a mudslide and flooding that devastated parts of the capital, Freetown.



Nearly 400 people have been confirmed dead with 600 still missing following the disaster which occurred on Monday, 14 August 2017.



Mr Akufo-Addo, announcing that he has sent a message of condolence to the people of Sierra Leone, tweeted: “I called President Ernest Bai Koroma on Tuesday to express my, and the condolences of Ghanaians, on the tragic loss of lives and property following Monday's mudslide in Sierra Leone.



“Government is in the process of sending relief items to Sierra Leone to aid in the recovery process. I send my deepest sympathies to the affected families and to the government and the people of the brotherly nation of Sierra Leone.”



Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom, on Accra 100.5FM, Mr Tunis said: “We are very much thankful and grateful to our neighbouring countries in the ECOWAS sub-region as well as the African region and other countries that have also registered their support for us from other parts of the world.



“We are also very much encouraged by the support that we are getting from our neighbouring countries, Ghana being one.



“The president of Ghana has assured our president several times of his support. He also expressed his condolences and offered his support and of the people of Ghana and his government and so we are very much thankful.”