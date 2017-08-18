Amewu Didn’t Call For Dismissal of NDC Public Servants – Lands Ministry

Related Stories The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has dismissed media reports which claimed that the sector minister, John Peter Amewu called for the dismissal of public sector workers who were appointed under the Mahama government.



A statement from the Public Relations unit of the ministry described the reports as “untrue.”



Mr. Amewu is reported to have said that if he had his way he would layoff all non-productive public sector workers under NDC administration to create room for new applicants under the Nana-Addo government.



But the ministry insisted that “Mr. Amewu only intimated that, politicians are made to account for their stewardship by the people, and if the citizens feel dissatisfied, the political regime is voted out.”



“This situation runs through since independence where governments come and go but non-performing public or civil servants who are supposed to support the political regime don’t seem to do so. We thus find media reports misquoting our Minister very disturbing and unprofessional,” the Ministry clarified.



The statement, released by the Public Relations Department of the Lands Ministry, also described the report as a “lazy reportage.”



Below is the full statement



Our attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media stating that the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, has said public servants under Manama should be sacked.



The Public Relations Department wishes to dismiss this claim.



This can best be described as lazy journalism.



Mr. Amewu only intimated that, politicians are made to account for their stewardship by the people, and if the citizens feel dissatisfied, the political regime is voted out. This situation runs through since independence where governments come and go but non-performing public or civil servants who are supposed to support the political regime don’t seem to do so.



We thus find media reports misquoting our Minister very disturbing and unprofessional. We call on reporters who wish to seek clarification on any matter regarding the Ministry’s activities to do so by contacting the Ministry since we operate an open door policy led by the sector Minister. This collaboration will prevent such unpardonable mistakes from being committed.