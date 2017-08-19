Ghanaian, African soldiers receive training in anti-terrorism

Related Stories The Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College has, for the first time, offered training in counter terrorism to help the Military deal swiftly against terrorism.



The training was handled by resource persons from the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom and the Defence Section of the British High Commission.



Students from African countries including Nigeria, Mali, La Cote d’Ívoire, Senegal, Benin and Togo were part of the 11 and 18 months course, who graduated on Friday.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawuma, the Special Guest of Honour at the graduation ceremony of Course 38, expressed optimism that the knowledge acquired would go a long way to prepare them towards the fight against terrorism.



Terrorism, he said, in all its forms and manifestation, had often eluded state security agencies and the perpetrators targeted very sensitive areas to cause maximum fear and panic.



“For the students from countries like Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire and Mali this was not very new to you, as your countries have experienced different acts of terrorism.



“For the Ghanaian officers, you are aware that one of the problems we are facing as a nation is the issue of illegal mining, also known as ‘galamsey’.



“Some of you may be needed to assist in this fight. Should you find yourselves involved in this fight, consider it as a national issue and do your best to safeguard the environment,” the Vice President said.



He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had pledged his unflinching support to end the menace of galamsey and urged the security agencies and all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the worthy course.



Vice President Bawumia gave the assurance that Government would continue to support the College with the requisite resources to ensure that the African Study Tour came off every year to give them the necessary exposure.



He urged the Minister of Defence and the Staff College Control Board to continue to explore more avenues for resources to support the College as they had done in the past in order to meet the challenges of current defence management.



He urged the grandaunds to be guided by loyalty and integrity, saying; “You are required to remain trustworthy and faithful to the Service and the nation at all times”.



Vice President Bawumia noted that integrity demanded that they remained honest and truthful to themselves, the Military High Command and the nation in all circumstances.



He said these important virtues should guide them in their professions and serve as embodiment of themselves, adding; “As leaders, your emotional intelligence is key in order to reap the best out of those you lead since that is the simplest way to succeed”.



The Vice President commended Major D. A. Bondah of the Ghana Army for winning the Honour Graduate Award and said it should spur him to work harder to achieve greater heights in the future.



He also congratulated graduands from other African Countries who participated in the course and urged them to work hard to contribute their quotas towards regional cooperation and integration.



The Staff College has, over the years, carved a niche for itself as a centre of excellence in Africa for the training of middle and senior level officers for staff, command, and leadership roles in their various armed forces and allied security institutions.



