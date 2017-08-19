Kpando Assembly Bans Sale Of ‘Killer’ Fish

library image Related Stories The Kpando Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region has banned the sale of the puffer fish, locally known as gede, after five deaths were blamed for its consumption.



It also resulted in 26 admissions to the hospital, and according to the Assembly, a recent meeting of the Kpando Municipal Public Health Emergency Committee established that the cases were associated with the consumption of the poisonous fish.



“This fish is well known by the locals and the danger it poses when not handled properly before consumption. But they continue to catch and sell it to the public”, a statement issued by the Assembly Friday, noted.



The statement said the situation has created panic and is endangering the thriving fishing industry in the municipality.



“To prevent this further deaths the Committee has decided to temporarily ban the sale of the puffer fish in any form either fresh, smoked or salted until further notice.



“Anybody caught selling the fish to the public will be dealt with accordingly”, the statement cautioned and alerted the police act accordingly.