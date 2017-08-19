Government Will Constitute Other Institutional Boards Soon – Freddie Blay

Related Stories The acting National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has asked heads of state institutions to be patient as the government is at various stages of constituting their boards.



According to him, the process requires time so the government can adhere to the constitutional provisions.



Speaking to Citi News in Takoradi, Mr. Blay who is also the board chair of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation GNPC explained that “I will understand why some of the institutions are complaining, but the constitution sometimes requires some of these boards to have government representation…”



“But the boards must also come out with their selected individuals who should be part of the board. The process is like that. The list has to go to the Council of State for their views and so forth. But soon all the boards will be reconstituted and all will be happy with it”.



Some technical universities have been complaining of the effect of the lack of boards in place to help the running of their institutions.



The agitations from the TTUs increased when the boards of some public universities were recently inaugurated.



However, Mr. Blay noted that “it is not just the Technical Universities that are left but also some other equally important ones as banks. It takes a little time for some of such composition of their boards and governorship to take place because it goes through some procedure and therefore I will plead with them to be a little patient. We will do it such that we will all be happy with it”.