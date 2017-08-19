Resist Pressure For Illegal Siting Of Fuel Stations – Prof. Frimpong Boateng

Related Stories The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, has advised the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to resist persuasion and pressure from influential people in society to site fuel stations at wrong places.



Fuel and gas stations have claimed lives of hundreds of Ghanaians across the country.



A situation, many have attributed to the wrongful siting of fuel stations in the country.



In an interview with Citi Business News Prof. Frimpong Boateng advised the two institutions to be responsible in the issuing of licenses.



He also urged them to withstand demands of defiant individuals to save the lives of Ghanaians.



“Sometimes they say it is because of political influence but I think that the EPA and NPA and the rest should not be pressurized by influential people in the society to site fuel stations or any other stations at the wrong place. I expect that they resist pressure from doing the wrong things,” he said.



The Minister gave the suggestion at the inaugural ceremony of a thirteen member board of the EPA.



Swearing in the new board, the Minister charged them to work to eradicate bad environmental habits that destroy the environment.



On his part, the Chairman of the new Board, Kwesi Enyam pledged to uphold team work to correct all wrongs in the environment.



Members of the board include; Kwesi Enyam, Executive Director of the EPA, Mr Peter Abum Sarkodie and Professor Osmund Ansa-Asare of the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).



Other members are Mustapha Tawiah Kumah, Freda Agyeman, Frank A. N. Sofo, Franklin Kwaku Ashiadey, Joseph Kofi Adusei, Biney Isaac Nsarko and Emmanuel Kojo Gyimah.



The rest are Maame Kesewaa Eshun, Dr. Mohammed-Sani Abdulai and Oliver Boachie.