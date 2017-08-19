Nana Receives 4 Envoys

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo received four new envoys at the Flagstaff House yesterday.



They were the new British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker; his colleague from Angola, Augusto da Silva Cunhu; that of Burkina Faso, Pingrenoma Zagre, and the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Femi Michael Abikoye.



The envoys presented their letters of credence to the president.



Welcoming them, President Akufo-Addo talked of the strong links that exist between Ghana and the respective countries, especially the United Kingdom [Britain].



He, therefore, expressed the hope that going forward, the envoys would help pursue programmes and policies that would ensure the mutual benefit of their respective citizens.



The president recalled how Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule in 1957 and the various stages that the country went through to its current state, saying, “Today, we are a strong growing democracy…we are an open society – a country where individual rights and liberties are respected, a country which recognizes the importance of freedom.



“We treasure our relationship; we’ve found a way to turn what was an unequal relationship to an equal relationship of partners.”



He continued, “You are welcome here; we are hoping that your presence here is going to continue to enhance the relationship between our two countries, strengthen especially…ties and bonds that exist between us.”



As a country that is charting a path expected to lead to rapid growth of its economy create jobs, President Akufo-Addo told the British High Commissioner, “We are counting on receiving increasing British investments in our country, just like we are also looking at heightening trade between Ghanaian businesses and UK firms.”



Mr Iain Walker pledged his government’s commitment to Ghana.



“We see your ambition and will match this with action, not words. Where you ask us, we will help you drive reform – practical, pragmatic change to demonstrably improve the business environment. And I commit that I will persuade more UK businesses to invest and partner Ghanaian firms to create jobs and prosperity for both Ghana and UK,” he promised.



On his part, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Femi Abikoye pledged that “I wish to solemnly assure your Excellency that during my tenure of office, I will exert my efforts to expand and deepen friendship and mutually-beneficial cooperation, enhance mutual understanding and friendship between our governments and peoples to propel Nigeria-Ghana relations to new height.”



Their colleagues from Angola and Burkina Faso also gave similar assurances.