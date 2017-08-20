Prez Akufo Addo Calls For More Support & Prayers...

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has appealed, once again, for the support of every Ghanaian, especially the support and prayers of the Church, to help him and his government carry out its mandate successfully.



He made this request at the 17th General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church at Abetifi, Kwahu, on Saturday, August 19, 2017.



President Akufo-Addo urged the gathering to believe passionately “in our capacity to build a modern, developed, progressive nation, and free ourselves from a mindset of dependence, aid, charity and handouts.”



“I am fortified in this by the Gospel of St. Matthew in chapter 19 verse 26, which reads: ‘But Jesus looked at them and said to them, ‘With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible…we can, together, build a new Ghanaian civilization, where there is fair opportunity for all in education and health, where hard work, enterprise and creativity are rewarded, where there is an abundance of decent jobs with good pay, where there is a dignified retirement for the elderly, where there is a social safety net for the vulnerable and disadvantaged, where governance is honest and free of corruption, and where the rule of law works…



…the founders of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo stressed, chose the words Freedom and Justice as the country’s motto, “because they envisaged us as a shining example to the black peoples of the world of what a free, dedicated, enterprising, Ghanaian people can do to build a society the equal of any, anywhere on the face of the planet. I am deeply influenced by this vision” he indicated.