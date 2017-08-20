Prez Akufo-Addo To Leave For 3-Day Official Visit To Equatorial Guinea

Related Stories The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will, on Monday, 21st August, 2017, leave Ghana for a 3-day official visit to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, at the invitation of its President, His Excellency Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.



The purpose of the visit is to deepen the cordial bilateral relations between the two countries, and explore possible areas of co-operation.



The President’s visit is, in particular, to give further impetus to the June 2017 Memorandum of Understanding signed between the respective Ministers for Energy of the two countries, in relation to the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Equatorial Guinea to Ghana. It is anticipated that he will sign a government-to-government Heads of Agreement with his Equatorial Guinean counterpart for the supply of LNG from Equatorial Guinea to Ghana, for a period of 5 years. The execution of this agreement is intended to augment domestic supply over the period, and improve further the power situation in the country, both for local consumers and industry.



He will be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP, the Minister for Energy, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, and officials of the Presidency and Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Energy.



President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017. In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.