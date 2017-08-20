WAEC Releases Over 100 Phone Numbers Of Fraudsters To BNI

Related Stories The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released over 100 personal contacts of persons who promised to change results of candidates who failed their examination.



Social media has been awash with rumours that WAEC’s system had been hacked.



However the Head of WAEC’s office in Ghana, Rev. Sam Nii Ollenu denied the reports, adding that some fraudsters have been arrested and handed over to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).



“Usually when the results are getting closer to the time of release, you’ll find some of these things. Over and over again, we’ve been sending messages to our candidate [those who take part in exams] that they should be wary of such fraudsters. They do that and then they dupe unsuspecting candidates and it looks as if many of the candidates have become vulnerable. So what they’re saying that our system has been hacked is not true because our systems are well secured.”



He added:“We’ve also seen that when the candidates pay the money to the fraudsters they’ll either shut down the numbers they’re using completely or they’ll download the candidates original result slip and doctor it using adope photoshop and then post it back to the candidates that these are their new results, then they go back and check and realize it’s fake.



“We’ve arrested a number of fraudsters and handed them over to the BNI, earlier on we were able to lift about 100 phone numbers that are being used to perpetrate these fraud and we’ve made a formal report to CID Headquarters for action to begin on that. We’ve taken action, people shouldn’t yield to these things, the way we operate is not through whatsapp and these mediums, we go straight to the presss and make a press statement and then you can take it up from there.” Rev. Sam Ollenu told Joy FM.