Ghana’s Entry Points To Be Reinforced

Mr Henry Quartey, the Deputy Minister of Interior, has said plans have been developed to ensure the reinforcement of security at the country's entry points.



This is in line with Government's decision to allow for around-the-clock opening of the borders- a major step towards realising the free movement of people, goods, and services under the Economic and Trade Liberalization Scheme of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



Mr Quartey made this known to journalists at the end of a day’s visit to some entry points between Ghana and the Republic of Togo.



The Minister's entourage, which included Mr Maxwell Blagogee, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, toured the Adanu-Noepe Joint Border Post at Dzodze in the Ketu North District, and the Kpeglo and Aflao Borders in the Ketu South Municipality.



Mr Quartey said the Ministry was working on finding solution to challenges Customs and Immigration officers faced as a result of the unapproved routes.



He said the navy and other security agencies were being engaged to offer help in managing complex security issues at the borders and urged officers there to continue to discharge their duties professionally.



Mr Quartey commended the Regional Coordinating Council and the assemblies for their efforts at handling border issues in their various jurisdictions.



Government is yet to declare a 24-hour opening of all entry points in the country but has since August 4, this year, opened the Aflao and other major borders after Togo opened their frontier.