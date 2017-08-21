Scrapping Of Tow Levy Big Victory – GPRTU

Related Stories The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has commended the government following the cancellation of the compulsory tow levy.



Government has canceled the mandatory towing levy after a section of Ghanaians strongly opposed its implementation.



The policy would have imposed a mandatory fee on all vehicle owners in the country.



This was to help a towing company tow broken-down vehicles from the roads across the country to help ensure traffic safety and reduce accidents.



A statement from the Transport Ministry announcing the cancellation of the contract said: “The government has decided not to implement the mandatory towing levy which was scheduled to have commenced on 1 July, 2017.



“This follows extensive consultation between the Minister of Transport and stakeholders in the transport sector.”



The statement signed by Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, noted that: “Upon consultations consequent to the calls, government has decided to seek a review of parts of the laws specifically to achieve the following objective: Removal from the law, the concept of a mandatory towing levy on all owners and persons in charge of motor vehicles and trailers.”



Speaking on this development in an interview with Paa Kwesi Parker-Wilson, host of the Ghana Yensom programme, on Accra 100.5FM on Monday August 21, Robert Sarbah, Vice Chairman of the GPRTU said: “I think this is a victory for all of us. This is good considering the public outcry that came following the passing of that levy by parliament.



“I will urge the drivers to maintain their vehicles to prevent breakdown of those vehicles on the roads. They will need to find a means of towing the vehicle off the road immediately they are damaged.”



He added: “We cannot rejoice over this while nothing is done about the disabled vehicles on the roads. We want the government to adopt a good policy to remove all those disabled vehicles on our roads.”