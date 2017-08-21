Be Calm But Alert – Ghana Armed Forces Tells Ghanaians

Related Stories In the wake of terror attacks in neighbouring countries, the Command Operations Officer (COO) at the Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lt. Col Isaac Amponsah, has advised Ghanaians to be calm but alert.



He said although the Ghana Armed Forces is ready to fight any attack, they also rely on the citizenry for intelligence; therefore, Ghanaians must be cautious of the kind of people they deal with.



Lt. Col Amponsah gave this advice in an interview with The Finder after the first batch of Infantry finished their part of ‘Exercise Starlight Stretch’ at the Bundase Military Training Camp.



He advised Ghanaians to be wary of people who preach extremist ideologies because that is the beginning of these terror attacks.



He also mentioned that Ghanaians should be careful of people who acquire weapons and report such to the appropriate authorities.



Lt. Col Amponsah called on the appropriate security agencies to ensure proper acquisition of weapons by the citizenry.



The stimulation exercise, nicknamed ‘Exercise Starlight Stretch’, was held under the auspices of the Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, to protect Ghana’s territorial boundaries along the coast.



The exercise would be held for three infantry units of the Command, with One Infantry Battalion from Michel Camp as the first batch, followed by the 2nd Infantry Battalion from Takoradi, then the 5th Infantry Battalion from Burma Camp.



Each group would have a two-week in-house training and a week’s field training exercise.



The exercise was used to create cohesion between the young and old officers, and also reorient the troops on military tactics.



The scenario for ‘Exercise Starlight Stretch’ was the ‘fight’ between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire for the ownership of the oil discovered at Cape 3 Points in the Western Region.